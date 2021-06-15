Antibody treatment did not prevent contagion of covid-19

Does taking blood thinners help when getting vaccinated with AstraZeneca? 0:30

(CNN) – AstraZeneca announced Tuesday that its antibody combination treatment called AZD7442 was unsuccessful in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 after exposure to the virus.

In a trial called Storm Chaser, the company tested the antibody combination to see if it prevented symptomatic COVID-19 after an unvaccinated person had been exposed to the virus in the past eight days. The treatment reduced the risk of developing symptoms by 33% compared to placebo, but that was not considered statistically significant.

The trial included 1,121 participants; There were 23 cases of symptomatic COVID-19 out of 749 who received the drug and 17 cases among 372 people who received a placebo.

Among those who tested negative for the coronavirus at the time they received treatment, the risk of developing symptoms was reduced by 92% compared to placebo more than seven days after treatment and by 51% up to seven days after treatment. the dosage.

The company says it will further test this treatment to see if it could be used to prevent symptomatic COVID-19 in those who are not yet infected. He is also studying the drug as a treatment to prevent more serious diseases.

“The Storm Chaser results suggest that AZD7442 may be helpful in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 in people who are not yet infected,” said Dr. Myron Levin, the trial’s principal investigator on the AstraZeneca website.

“While vaccination efforts against covid-19 have been successful, there is still a significant need for prevention and treatment options for certain populations, including those that cannot be vaccinated or those that may have an inadequate response to vaccination,” added.

Mexico will deliver AstraZeneca vaccine to 17 Latin American countries 1:40