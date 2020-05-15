05/15/2020 at 10:57

CEST

sport.es

The Basque TV channel ETB-2 reported on Thursday that there was a positive case for COVID-19 in Eibar. No details were given as to the name, or whether it is a player, member of the coaching staff or club employee. Se would be an antibody positive, so the disease would have passed.

Official sources of the Gipuzkoan entity indicated that they will not rule on it because it belongs directly to The league, which established a data protection protocol agreed with the CSD and Health.

The tests carried out on all First and Second Division clubs They are used to determine the players who will have to be quarantined until they recover and those who can already start the training period to resume the competition.

Regarding Eibar, the entire team, including five players from the subsidiary, members of the technical staff and doctors, they will undergo new tests as a point prior to group training.

For the moment, footballers are exercising in individual training respecting the safety distance. Players come to the facilities with training clothes on from their homes and if they have to use the gym they can only do it individually or with another partner, always respecting that safety distance.

