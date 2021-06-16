Antibodies to COVID-19 in Breast Milk

Two recent investigations have examined the impact that SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection has on breastfeeding.

The studies have been led by researchers from the Institute of Agrochemistry and Food Technology (IATA), a center of the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC), and the Pediatric Service of the Hospital Clínico de València, in Spain all these institutions.

The studies found no remains of the virus in any of the milk samples analyzed and the majority presented specific antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, both in naturally infected and vaccinated women. In the latter case, the antibody levels varied according to the vaccine received. They are the first studies of this type in Spain and the first worldwide to compare the effects of three vaccines on breast milk.

Both works are part of MilkCorona, a multidisciplinary initiative led by IATA-CSIC researcher María Carmen Collado and Dr. Cecilia Martínez Costa, from the Pediatric Service of the Hospital Clínico Universitario de València. Its main objective is to study the impact of natural SARS-CoV-2 infection and vaccination on breast milk. In addition, it is intended to find out if the immune response depends on vaccination, if the levels of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 are comparable to those of women who suffered from COVID-19, as well as the impact of vaccination on these women .

The research group of the Institute of Agrochemistry and Food Technology (IATA-CSIC) that has carried out studies on the presence of coronavirus in breast milk, led by María Carmen Collado (on the far right of the image). (Photo: CSIC)

In the first study, the method to detect SARS-CoV-2 in breast milk was developed and validated with the collaboration of the group of researcher Gloria Sánchez from the IATA-CSIC, who leads the tracking of coronavirus in wastewater at various points in the world. country. Thanks to this, the presence, concentration and persistence of specific antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 in breast milk were determined. The main conclusion is that the virus RNA was not detected in any of the analyzed breast milk samples and, in addition, most of the samples presented specific antibodies against the virus with great variability between women.

The study determined the presence of antibodies (immunoglobulins) IgA, IgG and IgM against structural proteins of SARS-CoV-2, such as the so-called Receptor Binding Domain (RBD), an essential part of the virus that allows it to infect cells, as well as against non-structural proteins, such as the main protease (MPro). This protease has been analyzed for the first time in breast milk thanks to the technology developed by CSIC researcher Mar Valés and her team at the National Center for Biotechnology (CNB-CSIC). IgA antibodies were found at higher levels than IgG and IgM in breast milk samples.

“These results clearly support the importance of recommending systematic breastfeeding in all cases in which the mother has little or no symptoms,” argues Dr. Martínez Costa.

In the second study, the presence of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 was analyzed in 75 lactating women vaccinated with different types of vaccines: 30 with the full Pfizer vaccination, 21 with the full Moderna regimen, and 24 with the first dose of AstraZeneca. The work showed the presence of specific antibodies (IgA and IgG) in the samples. In addition, the levels of antibodies varied according to the vaccine received, as well as depending on the existence of a previous infection.

In all cases there was a response to vaccination with an increase in antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, much more intense after the second dose. Differences between naturally infected and vaccinated mothers were observed in the greater presence of one type or another of antibody. In addition, some of the women who were vaccinated had passed COVID-19, and, after the first dose of vaccine, their milk had antibody levels equivalent to those of healthy women with the two doses. This is consistent with information suggesting that individuals who have had the disease achieve blood-measured immunity with a single dose.

“Breastfeeding is a priority, and we still need more studies aimed at confirming the potential protective role of these antibodies present in breast milk against COVID-19 in children”, indicates María Carmen Collado, researcher at the IATA-CSIC.

Other hospitals in the cities of Valencia (Doctor Peset University Hospital and Hospital Universitari i Politècnic La Fe), Barcelona (Institut de Recerca Sant Joan de Déu (IRSJD) and Hospital Clínic), Granada (Hospital San Cecilio) and Zaragoza (Hospital Clínico Universitario Lozano Blesa), as well as several universities (Jaume I de Castellón, Barcelona and Granada). In addition, it is supported by LactApp, a mobile application on breastfeeding.

This multidisciplinary group continues to work to study the impact of new coronavirus variants on antibodies present in breast milk, their persistence after COVID-19 and after vaccination, and on the effect of the complete AstraZeneca vaccination schedule. In addition, they are investigating the effects of SARS-CoV-2 infection on the composition of breast milk, as well as its effect on the microbiota, the immune system and infant development. The initiative has just received funding in the COVID-19 call of the Fundació La Marató de TV3.

“We hope to provide new scientific data on the beneficial role of breastfeeding in the midst of this pandemic,” indicate the researchers. Both studies are currently in the process of being published by different academic journals. (Source: CSIC Valencian Community)