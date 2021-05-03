Antibodies and the virus itself will decide if the third dose of Pfizer is necessary

It depends on many factors, including the amplitude of the antibody response, which is key for the virus to escape or not

There are already teams working to increase this response in vaccines: “The ideal would be to get the same as in measles”

Whether or not we manage to reduce it to a residual virus will depend on how effective the vaccines are in adapting to its evolution.

He says Ugur Sahin what will it take a third booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine, between 9 and 12 months after receiving the second. As the founder of BioNtech (Pfizer’s partner in vaccine development), you have to take his announcement seriously. But also try to know if that third puncture will really be necessary, and on what it depends if it is.

Sahin explains that six months after the second dose, the immunity generated by the vaccine (which is showing 97% effectiveness) begins to decline. Therefore, he estimates that, after a few months, he should inject a third dose, to ensure that the vaccine maintains that maximum level of immunity. This confirms what the CEO of Pfizer said a few weeks ago. Albert Bourla even dropped that the covid vaccination could end up being annual, similar to that of the flu.

But the data that are arriving on the effectiveness of vaccines in the real world does not seem to support their proposals, at least for now. Researchers in the United Kingdom are verifying, for example, that In real life, the drop in antibodies is slower than Bourla and Sahin predict. And also, do not forget that Antibodies are not the only weapon the body has to defend against the virus.

Powerful cellular response to variants

When it has been studied the T cell response it has been seen, among other things, that it is able to cope with variants of the virus that, however, weaken the antibody response. Certain variants, such as the South African or the Brazilian, are capable of dodging the antibodies, making it more difficult for them to recognize them and, therefore, attack them. But this does not happen with T cells, which In addition to ensuring good cell memory, they attack and destroy cells infected by the virus.

Why is this happening? Because T cells are less affected by mutations than antibodies, as has been proven in several studies. And they are less affected because, When they attack the virus, they target at least 15-20 different fragments (epitopes) of its proteins. As these fragments can vary greatly from one person to another, in addition, each infected person will generate very different T cells. And this is good. The more the attack strategy is diversified, the better.

That large variety of T cells “makes it very difficult for the mutated virus to escape from them, get them not to recognize him “, explains the immunologist Alessandro Sette, La Jolla Institute of Immunology in California. Sette, who is studying all this, explains that antibodies, however, may not recognize the mutated virus, to that new variant. But T cells are going to do it.

Vaccines and antibodies

All of this brings us to a point important: the role of antibodies in vaccines. Because the current ones, all of them, are very focused on stimulating a good antibody response, rather than on enhancing the cellular response. The need (or not) of that third dose, then, can be determined, not so much because the antibodies decay sooner or later, but due to the evolution of the virus and the capacity of the new variants to reduce the protection that the vaccine generates. Protection based, above all, on antibodies.

And this raises a question: Can the defense strategy of antibodies be strengthened or improved? We can do that the antibodies generated by the vaccine defend us from the coronavirus and its variants forever (as in measles), or will it be necessary to vaccinate from time to time to remain protected (as in the flu)?

Objective: a vaccine like measles

These questions have been on the table for a long time, and now, scientists are pointing some answers. The American researcher Jesse Bloom, whose laboratory is a world reference in the study of the evolution of viruses, summarizes them in this Twitter thread.

We’ve written a perspective on a new study by @MAMdayIndayOut that helps explain why some viruses (measles) don’t evolve to escape immunity but others (influenza) do. Provides some clues relevant to future for # SARSCoV2 as well: https://t.co/e8Hvbn0iIj Here is a recap: (1 / n) – Bloom Lab (@jbloom_lab) April 23, 2021

According to Bloom, the key is to understand why some respiratory viruses (such as measles) do not evolve enough to escape the immune response, and others (such as the flu) are capable to do so.

Why do people get reinfected with some kind of flu virus every 5-7 years? “Not because their immune response is weak or transient,” explains Bloom. “Immunity generated against influenza is as powerful and long-lasting as measles, as long as the virus does not evolve”. The one with the flu does, the researcher explains, “and manages to escape the immune response” from time to time.

Bloom throws another question: “Why doesn’t that happen with measles?, a virus that also has high mutation rates? ” The answer must be sought in “The amplitude of the response of polyclonal antibodies”, Which is what “determinant” for a virus to be able to evolve to escape from them.

Polyclonal antibodies, key to preventing escape

Polyclonal antibodies are a heterogeneous mixture of antibodies that are generally produced by different B cell clones in the body. They can recognize and bind to many different epitopes on a single antigen. That is recognize many different areas of that foreign element the organism, and are capable of attacking it from many sides. And that, which is what we saw happening with T cells, It can improve the ability to protect against the virus. Monoclonal antibodies, on the other hand, only recognize the same epitope of an antigen.

Knowing this, we return to Bloom’s explanations. “The polyclonal antibodies of measles have a very broad activity”, he explains, “so that not a single mutant manages to reduce its effect neutralizing ”. But in this coronavirus we have already seen, for example, that the E484K mutation is capable of weakening this neutralization. Something similar to what happens in the flu, but not in measles.

This is not a cause for panic, he warns, because now we know that “the variants (in which that mutation is) are still recognized and neutralized “by those antibodies, although yes, “less potently”.

Increase the range of response of vaccines

From what we know so far, Bloom affirms that “the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus is closer to the flu than to measles, in terms of how its evolution affects immunity against reinfection ”. But now we also know that “the breadth of polyclonal antibody response is the main factor on which the evolution of the viral antigen depends ”. And this, Bloom concludes, “It is something that we can control with the design of vaccines.”

Ideally, he says, “That covid vaccines produced antibodies aimed at neutralizing a wide variety of dominant epitopes, as occurs in measles”. There are already many researchers working on increasing this range of response from vaccines, he warns. And warn: we should prioritize them. Because “An overly focused neutralization, as in the flu vaccine, is susceptible to virus mutations.”

Knowing all this, perhaps the warning from Pfizer vaccine makers that a third dose will be needed is better understood reinforcement. Not so much because the antibodies decay but to face the evolution of the virus and its escape strategies from the antibodies. That we manage to reduce it to a residual virus or that it continues to fight in top shape will depend on how effective vaccines are in adapting to its evolution.