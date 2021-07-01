Anti-wrinkle foods: the 4 basic vitamins to prevent aging



The consumption of foods rich in vitamin D, C, E and K, is key to protect the skin and increase the production of collagen.

We have been concerned about health for months. The pandemic and the increase in chronic diseases have left us with many adjustments to improve our health. unfortunately some of us have forgotten about skin care, which should be an essential part of any health regimen. After all, we cannot forget that it is the largest organ in the body. For many, skin care boils down to using a broad spectrum sunscreen and avoiding exposure to the sun’s harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays. However, good skin care will not only make us feel young and in harmony, it is an important health measure and key in the prevention of cancer. We have news for you: what we eat directly influences the vitality of the skin and is a key factor in the aging process.

The diet, the quality of the nutrients with which we base the daily diet and the skin care routine, play a fundamental role in the prevention of: dark spots, redness, acne, wrinkles, and excessive dryness. That is why the adequate intake of vitamins is one of the best secrets for healthy and radiant skin, from the inside out. Its antioxidant power gives them moisturizing and anti-inflammatory properties, these are the 4 most important vitamins for the skin and the best foods to obtain them through the diet.

1. Vitamin D

Vitamin D is famous for its role in the proper functioning of the immune system and it is well known that it is produced most often when the skin absorbs sunlight. After sun exposure, cholesterol is converted into vitamin D, which is then absorbed by the liver and kidneys to create healthy cells. And in this process the skin is also nourished, even vitamin D plays an important role in skin tone. The Linus Pauling Institute at Oregon State University recommends a daily vitamin D intake of 600 IU per day. You will get it through the consumption of fortified foods such as breakfast cereals, orange juice and yogurt. It is also found in foods such as dairy, eggs, fatty fish such as salmon, tuna and cod, eggs, and green beans.

2. Vitamin C

Vitamin C is one of the most important in skin care, it is also found in high levels in the epidermis (outer layer of the skin) and in the dermis (inner layer of the skin). Shines for its antioxidant properties They are associated with cancer-fighting benefits and play an essential role in collagen production. All are factors that intervene in a healthy and hydrated skin. Vitamin C is one of the key ingredients in a long list of anti-aging skin care products. Fortunately, vitamin C can be easily obtained through the consumption of many delicious foods, which are associated with positive effects to decrease cell damage and help with the healing process of bodily wounds. In a concrete way, vitamin C defends us from the signs of aging due to its vital role in the body’s natural collagen synthesis. Repairs damaged skin, fights wrinkles and prevents dry skin. Intake of 1,000 mg a day is recommended, it is easy to obtain it through the consumption of citrus fruits such as oranges, grapefruits, lemon, lime and tangerines, strawberries, broccoli, peppers, kiwi and spinach.

3. Vitamin E

Vitamin E is one of the more powerful antioxidants and its main function in skin care is to protect against sun damage. Vitamin E is a powerful sunscreen, meaning that its consumption is associated with the body’s ability to minimize the damage caused by UV rays. Thanks to this, it is a great ally to prevent dark spots and wrinkles. Usually, the body produces vitamin E through sebum, an oily substance that is emitted through the pores of the skin. In the right balance, sebum helps keep skin conditioned and prevents dryness. That is why people who have particularly dry skin should increase their intake of vitamin E and apply it topically. It is also a great ally in the treatment of skin inflammation due to various causes. Most adults need around 15 mg of vitamin E per day and it is easy to obtain it through the consumption of foods such as walnuts, hazelnuts, almonds, sunflower seeds, pumpkin and chia, vegetable oils and green leafy vegetables.

4. Vitamin K

Vitamin K is essential for help the body’s blood clotting process, which helps the body to heal wounds and are also benefits that positively intervene in skin conditions, such as stretch marks, spider veins, scars, dark circles and dark spots. is considered a superb anti-inflammatory agent, which helps fight puffiness in the skin and reduces wrinkles. The healing properties of vitamin K are exceptional and it is a great ally to reduce atopic dermatitis and sun irritations. The RDA is between 90 and 120 ug a day and is found in foods such as kale or kale, spinach, lettuce, cabbage, green beans, vegetable oils, blueberries, figs, soybeans, cheese, and eggs.

