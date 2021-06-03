Anti-violence operation is developed in Miami Dade – NBC Miami (51)

As part of its commitment to keeping the community safe, the Miami-Dade Police Department is launching Operation Summer Heat with the support of the Miami-Dade County Police Chiefs Association.

The initiative focuses on strategic enforcement to reduce the county’s violent crime. Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramírez along with law enforcement leaders are leading this county effort to protect the community.

A series of shootings in Miami-Dade over Memorial Day weekend has concerned law enforcement after the rise in violent crime seen in some of the county’s major cities.

But a review of recent shootings reveals, to some degree, that there is a problem with gun violence in South Florida. The mass shooting Sunday morning in front of the El Mula banquet hall, which left two people dead and injured 21, was the largest shootings in recent memory.