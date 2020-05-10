Report shows a comprehensive increase in politically motivated crime, both from the right and from the left. The increase was especially serious in the states of the former East Germany. In 2019, 2,000 criminal acts against Jews and Israeli installations were carried out in Germany, the weekly Welt am Sonntag reported on Sunday. The most notorious was the attack on a synagogue in the city of Halle, Saxony-Anhalt, on October 9, on Yom Kippur, the most important Jewish holiday.

Halle Synagogue, Saxony-Anhalt, scene of the attack on 9/10/2019

The data is based on the Politically Motivated Crime (PMK) report, to be officially presented on Tuesday by the Ministry of Interior and the Federal Investigations Department (BKA).

In comparison, 1,799 anti-Semitic acts were recorded in the previous year. In total, political crime has increased again after two years of setback: more than 41,000 acts represented an increase of 14% compared to 36,062 in 2018.

Of this total, 22 thousand were classified as right-wing crime (+ 9% compared to 20,431 in 2018), and 10,000, on the left (+ 24% compared to 7,961). Attacks against asylum and refugee shelters remained at a relatively low level, while hate crimes on the Internet gained new prominence.

Especially in former East German states (GDR), the increase in politically motivated crime was disproportionately large. The records went to Thuringia (+ 40%) and Brandenburg (+ 52.5%). The latter had the highest incidence of cases since the introduction of the PMK system in 2001.

According to the German Police Union (GdP), politically motivated aggressors are acting more and more radically. “The threshold of violence has come down. Attackers become more quickly violent, as an expression of greater self-confidence, because they believe they are socially accepted,” GdP vice-president Jörg Radek told Welt am Sonntag. “All violence, right and left, has to be banned, whether against film and rescue teams, or against the occupants of a police vehicle.

