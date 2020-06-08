Sunday’s protests spread throughout San Diego County on the 10th consecutive day of local protests against racial injustice, part of a national civil rights movement sparked by the custody murder of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Protesters gathered in Chula Vista, Santee, Carlsbad and Encinitas, organized largely by local youth, to denounce the May 25 murder of Floyd, an unarmed black man who suffocated after a white police officer knelt in his neck for more than eight minutes.

The protests proceeded peacefully. On Sunday night, more than 200 National Guard soldiers left San Diego County. They had arrived on Wednesday night in case the protests turned violent, like last weekend in La Mesa and San Diego, when stores were looted and buildings burned.

“We want to thank them for supporting (the Sheriff’s Department) and our partner law enforcement agencies to ensure the protection of life and property while balancing the right of people to assemble peacefully,” the department said on Twitter.

About 1,500 people marched from Oceanside to Carlsbad in one of the largest demonstrations on Sunday, according to an estimate by Carlsbad Police Sgt. Gary Marshall. People walked dogs and bikes around the area as protesters walked down Carlsbad Boulevard singing “Black Lives Matter.”

Protesters march along the Eastlake Parkway demanding racial justice in America on June 7, 2020 in Chula Vista, California.

(Sam Hodgson)

“After watching those videos on social media it turned me on, and I knew I had to do something,” said organizer Camille McNight, 18, of Oceanside, who said she worked in social justice and community affairs in high school, and who is now studying political science.

The group stopped at the Carlsbad Village Drive intersection, where they gathered to listen to the speeches by the organizers, who spoke of the need to take action both on the streets and in the city hall.

“Get out there and vote,” said McKnight, who is African American. “Investigate your politicians, investigate the members of the city council.”

Protesters displayed posters with a variety of messages, including common protest slogans and alternative versions. Brendan Van Zanten, 25, of San Marcos, held one that said “Know justice, know peace.”

“Basically I just wanted to take this ‘No justice, no peace’ message and give it a more positive connotation,” said Van Zanten, who is white.

His friend Christian Horton, 25, of Vista, said he agreed with Van Zanten’s idea.

Supporters of Important Black Lives walk down Cuyamaca Street toward the San Diego Sheriff’s Department Santee Station during a protest on June 7, 2020.

(K.C. Alfred)

“I am biracial and this is due diligence for my people,” he said. “I am not in favor of blacks or whites. I am in favor of doing the right thing ”.

Van Zanten called for police accountability and faster police action for crimes against African-Americans, such as the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old black man shot dead by armed white residents in his Georgia neighborhood. In that case, no arrests were made for months.

To commemorate Floyd’s death, Carlsbad protesters massively slept at the intersection, reciting their last words. Then they marched north on Carlsbad Boulevard, singing, “This is what democracy looks like.”

More than 600 people marched through Eastlake in a peaceful protest organized by alumni of Eastlake High School. Beginning in Chula Vista Community Park, protesters listened to speeches by African American teachers and youth, marched and sang on the Eastlake Parkway, and knelt silently for 8 minutes and 46 seconds – the time George Floyd was pinned under the knee of Derek Chauvin.

One of the organizers, Erika Roberts, 19, a sophomore at Long Beach State University, said the students held the protest in Eastlake because they believe that many people there deny that racism is a problem in their community.

Protesters gather in Chula Vista Community Park before marching along the Eastlake Parkway to demand racial justice in America on June 7, 2020 in Chula Vista, California.

(Sam Hodgson)

Growing up in Eastlake, Roberts said he is one of the few black people in his community. She remembers walking in a park with her sister and mother when she was 8 years old, and being called the “n” word by someone in a car.

“We are asking for a different vision of African American people in society … just to overcome that shadow about the African American community,” he said.

Organizers said more than 700 people marched in Santee on Sunday, going from the local YMCA to the sheriff’s station where they gave speeches, placed hundreds of flowers on a fence, and held a moment of silence for George Floyd. After that, clergy leaders led the crowd singing “This Little Light of Mine” and then marched back to the YMCA.

DJ. Lewis, a 23-year-old Santee resident who helped organize the protest, said he wanted to help unite people in his community. “We wanted to unite people of different races to come together, have fun, share their history and share their peace,” he said.

Organizer Jay Wyatt, 24, a Spring Valley resident, said he believed it was important to hold a protest in Santee because of the city’s stigma. “Of course, the job is not done. It is not a moment, it is a movement, ”he said.

The protest was peaceful despite concern over a Facebook group known as Defend East County whose members have been watching every night outside of local businesses. There were no clashes during the protest, although there was a brief clash later in a Target parking lot, which drew officers in response.

Hundreds of people attended a protest on the beach in Encinitas on Sunday afternoon that included speeches, songs and the recitation of the names of the people killed by the police, said an organizer, Jessica Pride. Dozens of people also “paddled” out to the ocean off Encinitas, on one of several consecutive days of demonstration near Cardiff Kook.

Pride and her husband are lawyers representing Leslie Focron, a 59-year-old grandmother who was shot in the head with a rubber bullet during a protest outside the La Mesa police station.

“We believe racism is taught, and it is important for children to see their parents face inequality,” said Pride.

In Tijuana, about 100 protesters briefly entered the southern border lanes at the San Ysidro port of entry, saluting vehicles entering Mexico with posters and chants about justice. Protesters protested the death of Giovanni López Ramírez, who died in police custody in March after being detained in Jalisco for not wearing a face mask.

Protesters gather at the Cuauhtémoc roundabout in the Río Zone, Tijuana, on June 7, 2020 to raise awareness of police brutality in Mexico and the United States.

(Alejandro Tamayo)

In Pacific Beach, a prayer vigil was held at Kate Session Park on Sunday night. The Pacific Beach Interfaith Coalition organized it to bring together people of all faiths and spiritual backgrounds to pray for peace, justice and unity.

Police departments took steps last week to reform detention procedures and reduce conflict with communities. Earlier in the week, all major San Diego County law enforcement agencies banned the use of the neck brace, a controversial fastener in which the neck is intentionally compressed to cut blood to the brain.

Supporters of Lives of Blacks Matter are silent for a minute at the San Diego Sheriff’s Department Santee Station during a protest on June 7, 2020.

(K.C. Alfred)

Protesters, police, and communities prepared for the conflict, after the chaotic events of the past weekend, when a protest in La Mesa calling for police reform and racial justice turned into riots, and officers unloaded tear gas and less deadly bullets in the crowds.

McNight, one of the Carlsbad organizers, said she had attended the La Mesa event with friends last weekend, and was surprised by the use of force against protesters.

“We were peacefully chanting the name of Breonna Taylor when the police came out of the building and sprayed us with tear gas and rubber bullets,” he said. “What were we doing? Nothing at all.”

Reporter David Hernández contributed to this report.