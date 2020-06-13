Some protesters threw bottles and pushed officers near Westminster Bridge, while there was tension between the two parties in Trafalgar Square, central London.

London.- Various protesters they struggled Today with British agents in an area close to Parliament in London following the continuous protests antiracists that have been registered in the United Kingdom for the death of George Floyd in the USA.

In addition to LondonThere are other cities with mobilizations such as Belfast, in Northern Ireland, and Brighton, southern England, although so far there are no vandalism incidents like last week.

British Home Secretary Priti Patel today criticized the « unacceptable vandalism » of the protesters on the occasion of the struggles this Saturday in London.

« Anyone who commits violence or vandalism must wait for the full force of the law. Violence against our police officers will not be accepted. The coronavirus continues to be a threat to everyone. Go home to stop the spread of the virus and save lives, » said Patel. on his Twitter account.

The Police have imposed restrictions on London in order to avoid incidents and prevent protesters they painted statues.

Among the measures, the groups will have to leave today, at 16.00 GMT, the place where they demonstrate, especially in the Whitehall area, the government zone and near the Parliament.

Last weekend, the statue of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill appeared with graffiti, forcing the government to protect it and cover it in its entirety to avoid damage.

Some members of the far-right group Britain First went to Parliament Square today to, according to the media, its leader, Paul Golding, take care of the monuments.

Law enforcement agencies have asked the protesters don’t join in protests at the risk of spreading the coronavirus, since it is very difficult to maintain social distance.