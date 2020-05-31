Protesters mobilized this Saturday in Buenos Aires and other cities in the country against social, preventive and compulsory isolation arranged by the national government in the context of coronavirus pandemic.

With anti-isolation slogans, the summoned Buenos Aires residents concentrated near the Obelisk without respecting sanitary distancing measures and, in many cases, without a mask. Among other slogans, they noted: “The virus does not exist.”

“VIRUSES DO NOT EXIST”:

By those who assured that the # COVID19 does not exist during the demonstrations against the mandatory isolation measures pic.twitter.com/N7pX2w3PWp – Why is it trending? (@porquetendencia)

May 30, 2020

There were also mobilizations in the Buenos Aires party of Tigre where, for the second time in the week, a group of residents questioned the quarantine with a caravan of vehicles, and also in Córdoba, Mendoza, Tucumán and other cities in the country.

The protests – called in recent hours through social networks – were accompanied in many cases by honking of vehicles that passed through the convocation points.

They shout at you “the virus does not exist” with chinstrap on, one more example that the Argentinian idiot surpasses all kinds of fiction. pic.twitter.com/DETy2kAjri – Agustín Ezequiel (@AgustinEzMonzon)

May 30, 2020

The slogans included warnings about the quarantine’s alleged unconstitutionality, critical of the measure’s impact on economic activity, while protesters also questioned the figures from the World Health Organization and the true effects of the virus.

In this context, some protesters in downtown Buenos Aires also pointed out that “the pandemic did not exist” and demanded that “politicians tell the truth.”

In the Obelisk, there were incidents when two health workers mixed among the protesters to express their position in favor of isolation and the City Police had to intervene.

Some of the protesters who were driving vehicles told the media that they were doctors who were claiming for their labor rights and were asking for more protection measures in the context of the coronavirus pandemic, . reported.

The protests came a day after a document signed by some 300 personalities from various sectors was released, which talks about the existence of an “infection” by the quarantine ordered by the coronavirus pandemic.

The document was signed by the Conicet researcher, Sandra Pitta Alvarez; the writers Juan José Sebreli and Santiago Kovadloff; actor Luis Brandoni, former official Darío Lopérfido; and journalists Fanny Maldelbaum, Jorge Sigal and Néstor Sclauzero, among others.

“The anti-quarantine militancy and all this of the ‘infection’ is a lack of respect. But not to the Government, but to the entire Argentine society that is making the effort and a huge sacrifice,” the chief of staff replied this morning, Santiago Cafiero. For Ginés González García, “there is political speculation.”

