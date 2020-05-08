The Radar Anti-corruption, from the Ministry of Infrastructure, completed a year yesterday with 269 complaints forwarded to police authorities and control bodies, according to the balance sheet to which Estadão / Broadcast. The reports point to alleged irregularities committed within the scope of the ministry and related bodies, including Dnit (road maintenance), Valec (railways), EPL (project company), Infraero (airports) and the Docas (ports) companies.

Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcisio Freitas. 3/4/2019. REUTERS / Adriano Machado

Photo: .

In addition to analyzing and forwarding complaints to control and investigation bodies, the program is also responsible for making an x-ray of appointments to positions in the portfolio. There were 456 processes verified during the last year, with several names barred, according to delegate Fernanda Costa de Oliveira, sub-secretary of Governance and Integrity of the portfolio, responsible for structuring the Anticorruption Radar.

The program completes a year in the midst of negotiations by President Jair Bolsonaro to occupy government positions on the recommendation of Centrão parties. Progressistas has already managed to score a nominee for the command of the National Department of Works Against Drought (Dnocs), an autarchy with a budget of R $ 1 billion this year and linked to the Ministry of Regional Development.

Oliveira and the Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcísio de Freitas, met while she was still working in a police station in Brasília with cases of embezzlement of public resources. At the time, Freitas was an auditor at the Federal Comptroller General (CGU). For the delegate, the originality of the program is the fact that the ministry itself sends news of alleged irregularities that occurred internally to investigative bodies.

“The ministry itself forwarding this news is something that I, who spent ten years in a police station to investigate misuse of public resources, had never seen,” said Oliveira. Of the 269 complaints sent, 43 were sent to the Federal Police, 16 to CGU, and the rest were sent to the Civil Police, the Public Ministry and the Federal Audit Court (TCU). Based on the data, the Ministry of Infrastructure hopes to influence other portfolios to replicate the same structure in its staff.

Investigations



Despite being commanded by a delegate, it is not the undersecretary that carries out the investigations. Oliveira’s role is to qualify complaints – which are anonymous – so that they reach the responsible bodies in a structured way and accompanied by information that helps investigators. The undersecretary explains that this is the difference between complaints that reach other portfolios and those that refer to the Ministry of Infrastructure. The goal, he said, is to make the investigation process faster and more effective.

“It is to send the Police a more consistent narrative. Sometimes, the complaint is very poorly written, and the PF ends up taking a long time to do a minimum qualification,” said Oliveira. According to her, investigations have already resulted in the removal of servers. Complaints include possible overbilling, embezzlement and corruption, for example.

Culture



Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Infrastructure, Marcelo Sampaio, believes that the installation of the Anticorruption Radar brought a change of culture into the portfolio. In addition to pre-processing complaints registered with the ombudsman and analyzing appointments to the ministry, the agency also published two compliance guides (good practices) for employees: one on ethical conduct and the other on interaction with the private sector. . “Every manager is obliged to have this on the table. This begins to generate a virtuous movement,” said the executive secretary.

Whoever is nominated will need to go through the subsecretariat. The ministry published an ordinance that establishes parameters for the nomination and charges the candidate’s moral integrity and unblemished reputation. “Then we do an analysis verifying the candidate’s previous life. It is not appropriate for someone already indicted in a police operation, for example, to occupy a relevant chair in the portfolio. We disable (names) and the minister welcomes the disabilities,” noted Oliveira. The portfolio also follows the decree rules issued by the government last year on the subject.

See too:

BC cuts Selic to 3% per year

.