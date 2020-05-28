The “anti5G” device is the 5GBioShield USB Key, which has the appearance of a normal USB flash drive, but is sold at a price of 315 euros in exchange. Nobody in their right mind would buy anything to try to block the signals because it is of no use to the health level, since electromagnetic waves are non-ionizing radiation and have no harmful effect on the body.

The 5GBioShield USB key is actually a 128MB flash drive

In the sales file, the sellers state that “through a process of quantum oscillation, the 5GBioShield USB key It balances and re-harmonizes the annoying frequencies generated by a multitude of devices such as laptops, mobiles, tablets or Wi-Fi ”.

If one of these devices worked, the people around them would be left without data network coverage, WiFi, Bluetooth, etc., and would negatively affect even other neighbors. But even if it were a real frequency inhibitor (which is illegal to use in Spain), that inhibitor would be emitting noise on the same frequencies as the devices that the person seeks to block, and with a higher intensity.

To analyze what that device was doing, the BBC bought one and took it apart to see what was inside. Inside, they found a led light and a circular sticker. That is the only difference compared to a flash drive with a transparent glass part that can be bought in online stores for a few euros. And that pendrive all it offers is a memory of 128 MB.

Sticker that says to block radio frequencies

This is not the only scam we see of this type. In the same Amazon they are sold “mobile anti wave patches“That promise to protect from electromagnetic radiation, reducing” up to 96% exposure. ” That sticker sells for 29.90 euros, at least 303 people have fallen prey to that scam; most in Amazon France.

Putting one of these stickers on a mobile is the dumbest thing a person can do, since, if it really worked, you would be running out of mobile coverage or WiFi. And since it really doesn’t work or does absolutely nothing, you’re throwing money away. The opinions of some bought are of authentic madhouse.

Therefore, here the worst thing of all is not the existence of scams of this type, but that there are people who believe that it is necessary to protect yourself from 5G, when it is a mobile communication technology exactly like the ones we have used so far. So much so, that 5G will operate even in the same bands that television does right now (700 MHz). And nobody has said that DTT causes cancer.