Anthony Yigit trains to return at lightweight

Former 140-pound contender Anthony Yigit is training in Miami to return at possibly 135 pounds. Following his loss to Baranchyk in 2018, the Swede has scored 3 wins.

I have been training, but the pandemic prevented me from fighting in 2020. Now here in Florida I train at the 5th St. Gym in Miami waiting for news from my manager for my next fight.

Yigit sparred hard for 10 rounds with different teammates last Saturday. This is part of my preparation to return as soon as I get a fight that puts me on the path to a world title.

I’ve been fighting at 140 pounds, but I think I’ll come back at 135. As a Welter Jr. I’m giving my rivals some advantages, I think we can do 135 and arrive in top physical condition.

I have yet to talk with my team, and if the conditions are the best I will continue at 135. I just wait for news from my manager and my coaches and I will be ready to return.

Anthony showed us in his fight against Baranchyk that he has serious chances to win a title. perhaps the weight and the advantages it gave in 140 are less in 135.

Well, I remember I was a little upset when Dr. stopped that fight with Baranchyk in 2018. and then when I saw the pictures of my face, I understood why they stopped that fight, it was impressive, but I’m fine and I learned a lot from that fight. .

Meanwhile, the young Swede follows his routines under the instructions of Chiro Perez at the 5th St. Gym in Miami, convinced that he has a chance to land a world title fight in the lightweight division.