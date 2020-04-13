On April 25, Anthony Smith is going to face Glover Teixeira. This after having had to do it with an intruder who entered his house recently.

“I am not lying when I say that it’s one of the hardest fights I’ve ever had in my life. I entered that fight ready to die. No one smart breaks into an unarmed house in the middle of the night. When they come in at night, it’s to hurt someone.

“No normal person is capable of fighting like this. I’m not the baddest fighter on the planet but he was a normal guy and I had a hard time dealing with him. And he received everything I threw at him. Every hit, every knee, every elbow. He took each one of them and kept fighting me.

“You always think you’re so rude. I just don’t feel that way. I didn’t know it was possible to be so terrified“

An intruder who appears to be named Luke Haberman and was a university fighter, which is why the fighter from UFC It could have taken so long to get rid of him. An intruder who, as we see in the following video, tried to enter another house earlier:

.@lionheartasmith says he’s still ready to fight on 4/25 even after he fought off an intruder at his home over the weekend. This is video for the suspect after he allegedly broke into another man’s home before going to Smith’s. Smith describes what happened.@ 3NewsNowOmaha pic.twitter.com/mGwSlTjimo – Jake Wasikowski (@jakewasikowski) April 9, 2020