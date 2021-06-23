Anthony Smith reveals Jon Jones failed all drug tests in the week leading up to his fight

Jon Jones – UFC

Anthony Smith and Jon Jones have had a more heated rivalry after their UFC 235 showdown than before.

Smith bounced back from his unanimous decision loss to Jones with a submission in the fourth round against Alexander Gustafsson. Then he fell short in a wild fight with Glover Teixeira.. As we will recall some time later, Smith were the victim of a burglary incident and he didn’t take the comments from the then light heavyweight champion very well.

Now, two years after the fight with Jones, Anthony Smith just got an impressive win at UFC 261 over Jimmy Crute in April. Recently, a clip from an interview prior to that event resurfaced this week revealing some interesting comments from “Lionheart.”

“I’m in the same place,” Smith told The Jenna Ben Show about not believing that Jones is a good person but a great fighter. After the fight with Glover, he had a lot of negative things to say and he kind of made fun of me, which really was something out of place. Because I have never attacked Jon personally.«

“Until that moment, he had never attacked me personally. He’s obviously said he’s going to kick my c ***, he’s even said, ‘I don’t like that he said this,’ but has never been able to refute anything I have said because I always talk about Jon in a very objective way.

“He does this right, he does that right, he got suspended for this, but I never get into his drug testing shit,” continued Anthony Smith. «I never told anyone that Jon failed every drug test for the entire week leading up to our fight.. Each of the drug tests. I never brought up the subject in any interview, in any media, nothing. The commission called me every day to let me know that he kept failing his drug tests. I never said anything, I let it be because I was focused on myself and I always believed that if you focus on yourself you will be much more successful.

Smith ended by adding that I was very surprised by the personal attacks And he believes the one who lost out was Jones who is currently in the transition from moving up to heavyweight for an eventual title fight. For his part Anthony Smith will try to get back on winning streak when he faces Ryan Spann 18th of September.

