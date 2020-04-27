Ironically, on the threshold of their fight in the UFC 235, Anthony Smith and Jon Jones they had no impasse.

Everything changed, however, when the Semi-Complete champion made some misplaced comments about Smith’s home invasion a couple of weeks ago.

“Bones” said that if someone had entered his house, that person would not have walked out. Although there was apparently no bad intention in his comment, it is understood as if Smith’s ability as a fighter had something to do with it.

Smith insulted Jones on Twitter. The champion responded and advised him that if he is going to leave his garage door open, the least he could do is have a gun to protect his family.

The matter was there, but Smith is not really surprised.

“I’m not surprised by anything Jon Jones said or did. It’s not shocking at all, ”MMA Junkie told No. 3 of the 205-pound ranking. “That’s him. I do not imagine that it has surprised many people. Jones hasn’t usually carried much against me, but this is the first time he’s attacked me personally. If he wants to say that I’m not worth fighting and that he can kick my ass, I don’t care. But when it comes to personal attacks, this is the first time Jon has done it. Even when I have talked about Jones and the things he has done, it has never been from a personal place. It’s been about how that would affect you professionally. In fact, I’ve put my hands on the fire and said I’ve done a lot of the things that Jones does. I’ve never fired a gun in public, but that’s one of the things Jones has done that I haven’t. Steroids and shooting a gun in public. That is all. Those are the two things Jones beats me on. But I’m not surprised that the media has turned him into Anthony Smith vs. Jon Jones. This is not a Twitter fight. He said something. I said he is a jerk to say the least. He said something else and then we went on with our lives. I don’t have an answer for Jones because I’m not surprised. I can’t believe someone is surprised. “

Last March, Jones was arrested in the early morning hours in his home state of New Mexico for driving under the influence and shooting a firearm.

That was the latest chapter in the long series of problems Jones has had with the law since 2015.