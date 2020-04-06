When we speak in the lasts UFC days the two main issues are the coronavirus and the recent arrest of Jon Jones by the police. One will stop being a trend before the other but a little more both will continue hand in hand giving talk. And this time we touch again on the issue of the current 205-pound champion.

Anthony Smith talks about Jon Jones’ arrest

Because another of his companions, another of his former opponents, has given his opinion of what happened. We talk about Anthony Smith, what said this to MMA Fighting:

“I have done the things that Jon Jones did. I caused a drunk driving accident; I have been arrested many times; I have been in jail. None of that changed until I was ready to change. I don’t hide it, but Jon is trying to hide everything.

“Until he’s a man and he puts his head up and says that he messed everything up and he’s going to stop doing it, nothing’s going to change. It doesn’t matter what the rest do, it doesn’t matter what the UFC does. Until he is ready to change. I didn’t change until I was ready.

“We all know what it’s going to do. He is going to do rehabilitation, he is going to do a 45 minute interview, he is going to apologize, he is going to talk about how he is going to change, he is going to say that he appreciates everyone and then we are not going to hear from him for a while.