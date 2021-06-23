Anthony Smith gives his prediction on the Poirier vs. Mcgregor

Several fighters have started giving their prediction for the Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier trilogy fight.

As we well know ‘The Notorious’ to fight Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 264 on July 10. There are just three weeks until the confrontation. The two fighters will be looking forward to settling their scores with the score that is currently 1-1.

It was “The Notorious ”who prevailed when he beat Poirier at UFC 178 by TKO in the first round. 76 months later, Poirier got revenge by knocking out McGregor and assert his right as contender number one.

A few months after UFC 257, McGregor vs. Poirier was officially confirmed. In a recent interview with James Lynch, the UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith gave his prediction for the McGregor-Poirier trilogy.

Despite revealing that he was a huge McGregor fan, he leaned on Poirier to emerge victorious. This is what the former 205-pound title contender had to say:

«I’m a big Conor ‘boy’. I love what he has done for sport, but Dustin Poirier has his number«.

Anthony Smith recently won a light heavyweight bout against James Krause at UFC 261. He is currently ranked number 6 in the light heavyweight rankings but hopes to improve his position in the rankings with another victory when he meets Ryan Spann on September 18.

