Anthony Santander is recovered and back with the Baltimore Orioles

Exactly a month later, Anthony Santander will be back today to the lineup of Orioles Baltimore in the 2021 season of Big leagues, this when they face the Minnesota Twins.

Santander, who sprained his left ankle on April 21, was on the disabled list, but today It was confirmed that he is fully ready and recovered to return to the discipline of the Orioles who will want to continue adding victories this season of MLB.

The Venezuelan has proven to be fundamental in this lineup of the Orioles and from his return from today he will want to show that he is healthy, with the desire to succeed and show with his hits that he is an important piece for this organization that is currently last in the East Division of the American League.

In the present season of Major League Baseball, Santander is hitting .196 with two homers, 11 hits and eight RBIs for the Orioles 56 at-bats.