Anthony Santander homered against Yankees in the Major Leagues

The Venezuelan Anthony Santander connected the first home run of the season with the Baltimore Orioles. The patrolman took it from Jameson Taillon of the Yankees on the MLB.

Santander, who has just recovered from an injury that left him part of the 2020 campaign outside the Big leagues, fired a home run between center and right field.

Anthony Santander He did not forgive a pitching that Jameson Taillon left in the power zone to send her flying against the Yankees and flip the board 2-1 in favor of Orioles at the height of the fourth inning in the MLB.

Here the video of home run:

Anthony Santander – Baltimore Orioles (1) pic.twitter.com/wmYCMMuDZ1 – MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) April 7, 2021

In the current season of the MLB, Anthony Santander is hitting .316, five RBIs and one home run which was the one of today before the “Bombers”.

Taillon is still looking for that ball to see where it fell, because the Creole hit that ball with the Orioles from Baltimore.