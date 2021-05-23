Anthony Rizzo advised a fan not to lose his cheese nachos

NBA

The initialist Anthony Rizzo advised a fan of the Cubs to teach him how to take care of his nachos by watching a baseball game on the MLB.

Through the game of CubsChicago and the St. Louis Cardinals, Anthony Rizzo he was giving advice from the dugout to a fan so that no foul or ball would knock his nachos.

Here the video:

Rizzo He is one of the most charismatic players in the whole MLB, usually have good conversations with many fans