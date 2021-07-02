Anthony Reynes: Don’t panic! take forecasts

July 1, 2021 July 1, 2021

0

In an interview for the program Say it Here with the Community of José Pernalete, Anthony Reynes meteorologist from the National Office of Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) explained that the system in the atmosphere is causing and will cause more downpours in Florida in the next 4 or 5 days.

NOAA has further highlighted that Tropical Storm Elsa could become the first hurricane of what is expected to be a peak season, potentially reaching South Florida next week.

South Florida remains in the cone of Tropical Storm Elsa and the system could hit the region early next week as a tropical storm or even a hurricane.

Reynes called on citizens to take precautions, have a contingency plan and especially not to panic.

0