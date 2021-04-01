Anthony Ramos would be the protagonist of the new Transformers movie

As reported last week, Paramount is not going to miss out on the opportunity to continue the Transformers saga – 57%. Although leaving the franchise to Michael Bay proved profitable, the poor impact on the action sequences and explosions left little interest in the audience. However, a sequel is on the way and the actor who is in the sights to be the lead is Anthony Ramos.

According to Variety, this new movie by Transformers will be a sequel to Transformers: The Last Knight – 15%. The film is in negotiations for Anthony Ramos is in the star role and you already have Steven Caple Jr., director of Creed II: Defending the Legacy – 79% ready for production. It is separate from the reboot / spin-off that was announced last week with director Angel Manuel Soto and the scriptwriter of Daredevil – 93%.

For now there are no details of the plot. Although the saga is not necessarily famous for staying true to continuity or for respecting the development of its characters, since it has had several protagonists since it began in 2007, we will have to wait and see if in this project there is a little more respect for the story of the war between the Autobots and the Decepticons in which the Earth is involved.

And you will surely wonder, who is Anthony Ramos? If you haven’t heard of him, don’t worry. The actor became famous in America thanks to the musical Hamilton – 100% in which he played the protagonist’s son between 2017 and 2017 on Broadway, so it is not surprising that he is not so well known outside of there. Nonetheless, he has done quite a few roles in high profile productions where you have surely seen him.

For example, he had a role in Godzilla II: King of the Monsters – 41% and was one of the friends of Lady Gaga’s character in A Star Is Born – 100%. This year it will surely be a popular name again due to In the Heights, a musical also written by Lin-Manuel Miranda about the Latino community in Washington Heights, New York. That film will hit theaters this summer and on HBO Max and Ramos is the protagonist.

As for the robot aliens saga, the most recent movie we saw of them was the Bumblebee reboot – 95%, starring Hailee Steinfeld. In it, a young woman with family problems becomes the owner of a small yellow bocho that is really the Autobot with memory loss. The two form a deep friendship and are later threatened by persecution from the United States Army and a couple of Decepticons, who want to catch the bocho.

The Transformers sequel has no release date or production start date yet. We will have to be on the lookout to see if Ramos keeps the role and, if once there is a main actor, the production begins to pick up speed. For now, fans of the saga will have to settle for the animated prequel series Transformers: War for Cybertron – Trilogy: The Siege – 100%, which is available on Netflix and is its most recent installment.

