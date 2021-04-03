Anthony Ramos negotiates starring in new ‘Transformers’ movie

While awaiting the premiere of Jon M. Chu’s film, ‘In a New York Neighborhood’, actor Anthony Ramos may have found a new blockbuster in the franchise.‘Transformers’ from Paramount Pictures. VaCollider report that Ramos is finalizing negotiations to play the lead role in the film to be directed by Steven Caple Jr. (‘Creed II. The Legend of Rocky’).

The 29-year-old actor will play a vulnerable and lesser hero who has made many mistakes in his life and is eager to redeem himself with the help of Optimus Prime. The next step will be to find the female co-star, cast by actresses like Kiki Layne (‘The Old Guard’) and Dominique Fishback (‘Judas and the Black Messiah’).

While no details about the possible plot have been revealed, the film is expected to pick up the threads of the story established in the 2018 film, “Bumblebee.” Cape Jr. will direct the film from a script written by Joby Harold.

The news comes a week after it was announced that Paramount and eOne have hired ‘Charm City Kings’ filmmaker Angel Manuel Soto to direct another Transformers installment that is being developed as a standalone story from the action film franchise that began in 2007. Additionally, Josh Cooley (‘Toy Story 4’) will take over an animated prequel set on the planet Cybertron.

Since the release of the first Michael Bayen-directed film in 2007, the franchise has seen five other films that have generated more than $ 4 billion at the global box office. The 2018 spin-off, ‘Bumblebee,’ grossed $ 468 million. around the world and marked a notable change in the tone of Bay’s films, signifying in a way a smooth reboot for the saga.