Anthony Ramos ‘In the Heights’ Interview

Anthony Ramos, the 29-year-old star of this month’s In the Heights, had his breakthrough starring in Hamilton on Broadway. [Casual.] Now, between modeling for an underwear campaign and releasing sexy songs (please see “Mind Over Matter”), he’s on his way to also being a full-blown movie star with his role as Usnavi, a bodega owner in Washington Heights whose dreams are so big he can hardly contain them. I tracked Anthony down to confirm that his ambition * is * the most Scorpio thing about him … and to ask a few other crucial Qs.

So, let’s set the scene: What are you wearing right now?

I just worked out. I’m wearing some orange shorts, a short-sleeve shirt. That’s it.

Is that your go-to for lounging at home?

I mean, to be honest, I’m usually chilling in the crib in my underwear. We’re doing the minimum.

Hey, less is more! What have you been doing for date nights these days?

My fiancée and I, we go out. We try to have dinner — outdoor dining, mostly. We also have these scooters, so sometimes we’ll take them and just ride around Brooklyn. We’ll stop in Red Hook, we’ll stop in Dumbo … we’ll fold that shit up and stop to eat. We do these little adventures.

Wait, that sounds so fun. You mean electric scooters?

Yeah, the Ninebot, these Segway joints. They go, like, 20 miles an hour. You fold it up and just put it next to you.

I might need one of those.

And you live in New York, right?

And it is!

I, do it. I’m telling you. You will not regret it.

Sold. But speaking of your fiancée, what has this very weird year taught you about being a good partner?

To be present. We think that proximity equals connection, and it doesn’t. I’m learning still.

You and me both.



