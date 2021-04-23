Anthony Pettis believes he is the PFL rival to beat in 2021

Anthony Pettis will make his debut this Friday, April 23 in the Professional Fighters League promoter.

‘Showtime’ (24-10), former WEC and UFC champion, will face Clay Collard (18-8) in a lightweight match. It will be the main fight of the PFL Week 1 event, in Atlantic City. At the PFL 2021 press conference, Pettis said that he feels the target of the season, being one of the most renowned fighters and because of his history within the sport.

“Just the record I have makes me a target. These guys know who I am and they saw me in this sport, so I definitely have a target on my back. “

With the spotlights on him, Anthony knows he is in a dangerous situation, he must be vigilant and focused on his game.

“I was champion in every organization I was in, I always have a target behind me. I know what these guys are looking for. The scary part of this is that (Clay Collard) has nothing to lose. He can go out to the cage, chew on the mouth guard, and that’s it. That is what I try to avoid. It’s another fight. These guys, there is a lot of talent in this organization, and I have to be fit and in my game. “

Pettis was champion in the WEC and UFC promoters, and now with the opportunity presented to him in PFL, he could extend his legacy by winning a third belt.