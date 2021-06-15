Anthony Mackie talks about his Captain America

Anthony Mackie talks about his role as the new Captain America after ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘. All the films and series of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.’Captain america 4‘has been confirmed but will it return Chris Evans?

“This is the moment where you become Captain America, so what is your Captain America going to represent?” He wonders Anthony Mackie in an interview with Variety. “Because he was a soldier, he was a soldier caretaker, a counselor, he is not the type who is going to fight his way through trouble.”

Mackie assumed the shield of retired Rogers in ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘, the second of the Marvel Studios series for Disney +.

“His humanitarian side was something that I feel as his superpower, his ability to have empathy and sympathy for those around him is his superpower,” emphasizes the actor. “So that monologue was trying to get him to show that if one of us is mistreated, we are all to blame. And that is the general theme of the new Captain America, it is not the Black Cap or the Cap for the people, it is Captain America for everyone ”.

We met his character in ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier‘(Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, 2014) and, until the series in which he has taken over, we have seen him as Falcon in’Avengers: Age of Ultron‘(Joss Whedon, 2015),’Ant-Man‘(Peyton Reed, 2015),’Captain America: Civil War‘(Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, 2016) and the Russo diptych with which the first Phase ended,’Avengers: Infinity War‘(2018) and’Avengers: Endgame‘(2019).

“Having family and friends who have served and returned, that’s something that has always been important to me: showing soldiers in a respectful human light,” he says. “Sometimes I meet people like General Brown and I think, ‘That guy is not a human being, he is a rock star,’ and you forget that they are real human beings and you put them under a spotlight that does not belong to them. So that’s something that has always been important to me, bringing humanity to the aspect of being a soldier. “

But, what we are going to, will it be Cap for long? “I definitely don’t want to be a 55-year-old Captain America,” says the 42-year-old actor. “So I have a solid six or eight years in front of me.”

