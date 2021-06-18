Anthony Mackie talks about Bucky and Sam’s relationship: “homosexuality is pure and beautiful” – Tomatazos

Marvel Studios has not stood out for its diversity throughout its history, although it was gradually including minor characters of color and strong women, it took several years to give a black actor his own film (Black Panther – 90%) and the same for a woman (Captain Marvel – 60%). This year things have changed and the first two Marvel series on Disney Plus had a woman (WandaVision – 95%) and a black actor (Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%) as protagonists, however, sexual diversity continues to be the great absent.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Except for a minor character from Avengers: Endgame – 95%, Marvel has given preference to straight characters and those supposedly bisexuals like Valkyrie did not show it on screen. An idea that excited the fans was that of a gay romance between Bucky (Sebastian Stan) and Sam (Anthony Mackie), since in Falcon and the Winter Soldier some noted a certain romantic attraction between the two.

When questioned by Variety on the subject, Stan said he was happy that the relationship of the two characters was accepted and added that it must be accepted “in the way or way that people want and want it to be. His answer may have excited many, but now Anthony Mackie It seems to be against that position, because although he says that homosexuality is something “pure and beautiful”, Bucky and Sam is only a friendship. These were his words for Variety (via TV Line):

So many things are twisted and complicated. There are so many things that people hold onto in their own way to become relevant and rational. The idea of ​​two guys being friends and loving each other in 2021 is a problem due to the exploitation of homosexuality. It used to be that guys could be friends, we could hang out and it was great. You can’t do that anymore, because something as pure and beautiful as homosexuality has been exploited by people who are trying to rationalize themselves.

Also read: Tom Hiddleston reacts to Loki’s reveal as a gender-fluid character

It is not entirely clear which people you mean when you say they are trying to “rationalize themselves”, are you being honest about what you think of LGBTQ people or are you just trying to “exploit” opinion that you know is good for you , such as those who “exploit” homosexuality as he says? Since we cannot ask him, we can only cross our fingers and hope that the most positive interpretation that can be made of his words is the correct one. On the other hand, what he said afterwards could reveal that Mackie still holds the recognition of his “masculinity” very highly, and therefore refuses to accept the LGBT interpretation of the Bucky-Sam relationship:

There is nothing more masculine than being a superhero and flying and hitting people. But there is nothing more sensitive than having emotional conversations and a like-minded friendship with someone you care about and love.

The true LGBTQ representation of Marvel will arrive in November with Eternals, where we will have the character Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) as the first homosexual superhero of the franchise. Meanwhile, fans of Falcon and the Winter Soldier will have to choose between the stance of Sebastian Stan wave of Anthony Mackie, one much more open to interpretation, and the other closed.

Don’t leave without reading: Star Wars: Writer says Luke Skywalker and Han Solo had a homosexual relationship

Although it seems that there are no plans for another season of Falcon and the Winter SoldierThere is a new Captain America movie in development, where the superhero title Steve Rogers wore for years has been inherited by Sam Wilson, who gave up his Falcon name to be the new American symbol.