Anthony Mackie says that if Falcon and The Winter Soldier had been released as a movie, its box office would be higher than those of Spider-Man – Tomatazos

Now that Marvel Studios has started its Phase 4 in a different way than it had done before, Kevin Feige found the perfect path through the series to be able to delve into important characters for the franchise that had not had the opportunity to fully develop. with his short appearances on the big screen. Although Marvel already had series like Daredevil – 98%, Jessica Jones – 92% or The Punisher – 62%, had never been fully connected to the Cinematic Universe.

His first two series launched on Disney Plus have been a significant success within the young platform, generating conversation of all kinds. WandaVision – 95% managed to close their season topping some charts for their rating, Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97% have only had two episodes and since the night of its release they have had fans on the lookout, who have appreciated being able to learn more about Bucky and give Sam the importance he deserves.

So far no official comparison has been made on the response of the series compared to the premieres of the same studio in cinema, but Anthony Mackie is completely sure that if his show had been released as a movie, its box office would have been much better than the from the Spider-Man tapes starring Tom Holland. These were his words during an interview for Sirius XM:

There is competition within Marvel … There is competition. […] I just want to see someone do an algorithm or find out if we were in a movie theater how much money we would have made. Because I know it would have been more than [lo que] Tom holland [ha generado] like Spider-Man!

To tell the truth, the Spider-Man films and those of Captain America, where the protagonists of the new series belong, had a very even run at the box office despite their premieres being so far apart, so it is possible that Falcon and the Winter Soldier it would have surpassed Peter Parker’s second solo film, but it would also have been easily surpassed by the third Spider-Man installment that has just finished filming.

If a list were made showing the box office of both stories, pending Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Spider-Man: No Way Home, it would be as follows:

Captain America the First Avenger – 79% – USD $ 370.6 million.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier – 89% – USD $ 714.4 million.

Spider-Man: Homecoming – 92% – USD $ 880.2 million.

Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82% – USD $ 1.13 billion.

Captain America: Civil War – 90% – USD $ 1.15 billion.

The truth is that Spider-Man as a brand or as a character, has been the largest source of income for Marvel from the printed content, the animated series and all the film versions that have been made about the spoiled character of Stan Lee. But the truth is that the show starring Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie It can only compete with other stories in the same format, and soon its greatest competition will arrive Loki, starring one of the most beloved characters in the MCU.

Regarding this series, Stan commented that he was concerned about the impact generated by Tom Hiddleston, who already has a fairly defined fan community and his series is one of the most anticipated of the year.

Yes ‘The Night Manager’ [serie de Prime Video protagonizada por Hiddleston] it’s a test [del impacto del actor], are we screwed or in a really great place.

