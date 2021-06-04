Anthony Mackie says more kids will identify with their Captain America than Chris Evans

Although originally emerged, along with many other superheroes, as a symbol of “American values”, Captain America has become the hero of millions around the world, especially of the youngest who can admire him without thinking about Yankee imperialism. . The popularity of the character increased considerably thanks to his prominence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he was portrayed from 2011 to 2019 by Chris Evans. Now, however, the title of Captain America has passed to another character in the franchise, Sam Wilson / Falcon (Anthony Mackie), a black character who had a supporting role in the Captain America trilogy and the last two installments of The Avengers. .

While it is possible for people to identify with a movie superhero regardless of their skin color or nationality, it is also true that, contrary to what the media used to teach in decades past, the world is not made up of a majority. of whites, but for what has been erroneously called “people of color.” The majority of human beings in the world are not white, blond and with light eyes, that ideal of beauty must be surpassed and a first step in Marvel is to turn Captain America into an African American, with which the actor agrees Anthony Mackie.

During the opening ceremony of the new Marvel theme park, Avengers Campus, located at Disney California Adventure, Mackie declared that his version of Captain America is an opportunity for children of any ethnic origin to see themselves represented in the superhero (via The Direct) :

Thank you all, it is really wonderful to be here. What a journey it has been … I loved being a part of these movies, and now with Disney +, this series. It was an emotional time for me to be in these movies, and when Sam Wilson finally became Captain America, it was a moment where everything was all about the future. A time when kids of all races could look at Captain America and maybe see a little of themselves. I am very proud to be part of the cinematic universe, and now, part of all of this.

At the end of Avengers: Endgame – 95%, an elderly version of Steve Rogers hands the shield to Sam Wilson to take his place as Captain America, but in the Disney Plus series Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97% found that they do not take the step as easily as one would expect, but are reluctant until they discover that the government decided to give the shield to someone else.

In the last episode of the show, Wilson finally appeared wearing a special Captain America costume, with technology and accessories similar to the previous Falcon, but made in Wakanda and with the colors of the United States flag. Although many believed that Mackie would receive criticism for taking the place of a white man like Captain America, the actor assures that that did not happen. These were his words to The Daily Show with Trevor Noah:

Which has been interesting, and I was hoping to have those conversations, I was hoping it was an internet buzz, but I haven’t received or seen it at all. Like, you know, it’s easy for us to look at the news and see what’s going on and say, ‘All people are bad, the world is going to shit,’ but the reality is that most people are good.

His words in that interview give hope that Marvel fans are not really as obsessed with “race” issues as in the case of Star Wars, a fandom that has proven to have many racist followers, such as those who cyberbulled John Boyega Kelly Marie Tran.

