Anthony Mackie reveals he hated the idea of ​​becoming the new Captain America

Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97% premiered and concluded on Disney Plus several weeks ago, handing us the new incarnation of Captain America: Sam Wilson. Marvel Studios fans were delighted with the decision and very soon we will see the character in his own movie. But not everything was honey on flakes for the actor at first. During a recent question and answer session with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation (via Comic Book), Anthony Mackie confesses that the idea of ​​becoming the new Captain America was not something that appealed to him, in fact, he completely loathed it.

For decades, Captain America has fascinated comic book readers. Steve Rogers managed to become the idol of countless young people, but his fame was increased with the premiere of Captain America: The First Avenger – 79%. Thanks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the character became a global star and suddenly everyone loved Chris Evans. After his farewell in Avengers: Endgame – 95% Steve left Sam Wilson as the guardian of the shield and we only learned of his whereabouts until Falcon and the Winter Soldier, one of the first Marvel Studios series on Disney Plus.

The truth is that for a while it was not really known who would be the next Captain America of the MCU. Steve gave his most valuable tool to Sam but did not directly name him his successor, that is what the series took care of. Here the words of Anthony Mackie about the transition:

We never talked about it when the tone of the show came up. It was more about the continuation of what was going to happen to the shield, if it was going to be Bucky or if it was going to be Sam, because at the end of Endgame, Sam didn’t accept the shield. He told Steve, ‘It feels like it’s someone else’s, it feels like it’s yours.’ So at no point was he excited or anxious about the idea of ​​becoming Captain America.

The 42-year-old actor confessed during the session that becoming the new Cap was not something that caused him pleasure at first, when Falcon and the Winter Soldier was taking shape at the Marvel Studios offices:

So it was more like Kevin [Feige] and nate [Moore] telling me, ‘We’re not sure what’s going on, so the series will be more about the idea or archetype of Captain America, not about you becoming Captain America.’ He was really confused when leaving the meeting. But I wasn’t excited either. I hated the idea. I thought it was going to be a terrible idea [risas].

In addition to WandaVision – 95% and Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Marvel Studios is already introducing Loki – 96%, series starring Tom Hiddleston that hit the Disney Plus platform on June 9. The first two chapters are already available on Disney Plus and show us that the god of deception will take his role very seriously, and that he will seek to get by out there away from the Avengers with the Temporal Variation Authority. Although some think that the best stage of the MCU is over, it is clear that the company still has many secrets up its sleeve, adventures that will have the multiverse as the central axis.

The first film of phase 4 of the MCU is Black Widow, a title that has suffered severe delays due to the coronavirus pandemic but is now ready to delight fans in theaters and on Disney Plus. After a long wait, Marvel Studios will make it available to the public on July 9. Will it become the most successful film so far in the pandemic?

