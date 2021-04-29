Anthony Mackie revealed details of the new Captain America costume

Anthony Mackie has already become the new Captain America. After wearing the suit for the first time, the actor revealed several interesting details about it.

The end of Falcon and the Winter Soldier brought many surprises. One of them was the possession of Sam wilson like the new Captain America, after which the actor who assumed the role has given some statements.

If it’s about Anthony Mackie, who in conversation with the journalist Stephen Colbert in your program, The Late Show, highlighted some surprising facts about the new costume that he will wear as one of the most important heroes of Marvel.

“There is no fake muscle suit underneath my suit. That is my pride, for seven films I have said that I do not want a muscular suit under my suit ”, confessed the artist.

Given these statements, it became very clear that Mackie had to undergo grueling days of training to fill in the mantle, literally speaking.

About her routine she added that it was “every day, all day to get an upper body frame in shape. Dorito for the camera”. Regarding his physical condition, the interviewer suggested more scenes of the actor without a shirt. He refuted it.

“You can’t go around in your boxer shorts drinking coffee in DisneyHe commented.

On the other hand, the American referred to the material of the suit in fiction, clearing some doubts from viewers.

As is known, the outfit was manufactured by Wakandans, which would make it almost obvious that both the fiber in the fabric, as well as the metal of the wings, would be vibranium.

“100 percent, the best Vibranium in CGI that you can buy ”, he asserted between laughs and truth.

In addition to the above, the celebrity was questioned as to whether she already had an acquaintance with the upcoming movie. The only certain thing is that you have to wait to see what happens to the character in the UCM.