Anthony Mackie is surprised that he did not receive hatred for being the new Captain America of the MCU – Tomatazos

Last Friday, the Latest Marvel Cinematic Universe Series for Disney Plus, Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97% came to an end after six weeks, which translates into six episodes, in which the political and social effects of Blip were addressed, an event in which half of the world’s population disappeared after five years , thanks to the Avengers, come back.

The series was recognized by the public and by critics for its great level of spectacularity and for having the cinematic quality of an MCU film. It was also applauded for its action scenes and for developing well the conflicts that sometimes cannot be exploited in movies. In this way, one of the most relevant aspects of the entire program was the appointment of Falcon, played for seven years by Anthony Mackie (The Banker, The Woman in the Window), as the first black Captain America on screen, with all the internal and racial conflicts that it represented.

In a recent interview with The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Mackie spoke about the experience of becoming Captain America in the final chapter of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, as well as the attention that the program put on social problems that are currently present in the United States (ComingSoon.net).

The 42-year-old actor explained that writer Malcolm Spellman made the decision to address the social and racial issues in Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and from there the whole relationship and process his character went through to accept the symbol of what was built that represents being Captain America.

All of that had to do with Malcolm Spellman, our writer. He really took that path and fought for recognition of that turbulent relationship between black men and America. The question that occurred to us and that we kept asking each other, on every page, in every scene, every time we spoke is: ‘As a black man, you are in an abusive relationship with the United States. So how do you fight, get up and risk your life for a country that has never given you love, support, appreciation or trust? ‘

Also, the performer who debuted as Sam Wilson / Falcon in Captain America: The Winter Soldier – 89% commented that they are very surprised that they did not receive any hateful comments for being a black Captain America and explained that this is how it should always be and in all areas, because the United States is a melting pot

I was hoping that was the internet buzz, but I haven’t received or seen it at all. It’s easy for us to watch the news and see what’s going on and say, ‘All people are bad. The world is going to shit. ‘ The reality is that most people are good. A lot of people are really excited about the idea of ​​The Falcon becoming Captain America and what that means not just in the cinematic universe but in our true reality. It gives the younger generation a different perspective and a different way of seeing the world. That’s what is so cool and what excites me. When my kids have a birthday party, it looks like a damn box of crayons in the backyard. This is how it’s supposed to be. America is a melting pot.

