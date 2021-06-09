Anthony Mackie is seen 6-8 years playing Captain America

The Serie “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” has brought the debut of Sam Wilson as Captain America. He’s already Captain America in his own right and not just because Steve Rogers passed him the shield. This opens up a promising future for the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as he will be the sentinel of freedom for a few years. At the very least, he is expected to star in the announced Captain america 4, the new movie of the character that does not have a release date yet.

Marvel Studios as such has not commented on anything about what the future of the MCU holds for this character. Moreover, as such, they have not even officially announced the fourth installment of Captain America or that it will star Sam Wilson, although it is something that we indirectly know. In fact, in an interview for Variety, the actor Anthony Mackie yes he has referred to his future as Cap.

Chatting about the importance of black heroes and the impact they have on the next generation, Mackie has spoken about his role as Captain America. It is true that he has only “been” in the role for a few months, but he has looked to the future and commented that he could see himself playing Captain America for about 6-8 years.

I certainly don’t want to be a 55-year-old Captain America, so I have six to eight years ahead of me.

Anthony Mackie turns 43 in September, and it is seen that he has mentally set 50 as the age until he could continue playing a hero like Captain America. Different are the plans that Marvel Studios may have for the character.

