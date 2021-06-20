Anthony Mackie is being canceled for his comments on Sam and Bucky

Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97% was one of the series that Marvel Studios premiered on the Disney Plus platform several weeks ago, concluding after six episodes. The production brings us back to Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes on a new mission that changes their position in the world and with themselves. For a long time, fans believed that Sam and Bucky would form an LGBT couple, however, things did not happen in such a way and several were dissatisfied. A few days ago, Anthony Mackie declared for Variety that the bond between the two characters is simply friendly, words that earned him the rejection of some Internet users, who are now seeking to cancel it.

It is not a lie to say that Marvel Studios applied the so-called “queerbating” with Sam and Bucky. In certain chapters of Falcon and the Winter Soldier We had some moments that filled LGBT fans with hope and suggested a future relationship, for example, therapy where they brush their legs or when they fall from a moving vehicle and roll through a field of flowers together. But the MCU only got there with them. At the end of the day it was clarified that they both keep friendly affection and that their relationship will only be that. For his part Mackie stated the following:

The idea of ​​two guys being friends and loving each other in 2021 is a problem due to the exploitation of homosexuality. It used to be that guys could be friends, we could hang out and it was great. You can’t do that anymore, because something as pure and beautiful as homosexuality has been exploited by people who are trying to rationalize themselves.

Anthony Mackie defends the friendship between two men, noting that the affection between them will not always end in a homosexual relationship: “There is nothing more masculine than being a superhero and flying and hitting people. But there is nothing more sensitive than having emotional conversations and a like-minded friendship with someone you care about and love. “

In social networks, the publications that crossed out Mackie homophobic and now they seek to cancel it, here are some of them.

Anthony Mackie didn’t have to launch a homophobic spiel and disappoint me like that, but here we are: Fuck the Avengers.

Wow… AnthonyMackie saying gay people are ruining male friendships during pride month. This is simply homophobic. This series suggested the idea of ​​a relationship with Sam and Bucky as bi. You just ruined Sam in every way for so many people. Heroes don’t say bigoted shit like this.

Am I hallucinating or did Anthony Mackie look a bit homophobic?

On the other hand, there are those who have come out to defend the actor pointing out that many of those who are canceling or insulting have misinterpreted his words.

I swear I hate MCU fans sometimes because all of you are so fucking annoying. How the hell are they going to cancel Anthony Mackie because he didn’t see romance for Sam and Bucky? however, call it homophobic? Some are too young to see the MCU. Go see Cocomelon.

You are all trying to cancel Anthony Mackie because he said you have a platonic friendship, my god.

Sam and Bucky are very gay for each other, but let’s not cancel Anthony Mackie for not realizing that he acts with homosexual undertones when he is with Sebastian Stan.

Is Twitter gay going to try to cancel now Anthony Mackie AKA Captain America because he said to stop pressuring friends about being gay? I totally understand where it comes from.

