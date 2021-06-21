Anthony Mackie is against the ship between Sam and Bucky in ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’

The LGTBI public is used to being represented in popular culture through subtext. The lack of explicit and clear references even today means that characters like Elsa from ‘Frozen’ are read in a specific way by the audience, although there are no real signs in the film for this. The same has happened with some Marvel plots, such as the friendship between Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), which has inspired numerous fan arts and fan fictions in which a possible romance between the two was exploited..

Something similar is happening with the new Captain America. Sam Wilson, the superhero played by Anthony Mackie who was once Falcon and has now inherited the starry shield, is Bucky’s new “best friend” in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after “Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” The Disney + series aired a few weeks ago and in it the relationship between the two superheroes became closer and was the emotional center of the story. Some have wanted to see a gay subtext there, but Anthony Mackie couldn’t disagree more.

“A lot of things get misunderstood and twisted. There are so many things that people hold onto with their own resources to see themselves as relevant and rational. The idea of ​​two guys being friends and loving each other in 2021 is a problem because of the exploitation of the homosexuality “, has opined in a podcast of Variety. “Before, uncles could be friends, we could hang out together and nothing happened. You could meet your friend at the bar, you know. You can’t do that anymore because something as pure and beautiful as homosexuality has been exploited by people who are trying to rationalize themselves. “

The actor, who, Rumored to star in new Captain America movie, ensures that for him it is important to give life to a sensitive male figure. “There is nothing more masculine than being a superhero, flying around and hitting people. But there is nothing more sensitive than having emotional conversations and a close friendship with someone you care about and love,” he argues.

No to “bromance”

Mackie is against the term “bromance”, a mixture between “bros” (colleagues) and “romance”, to define male friendship. “Sam and Steve had a relationship where they admired, appreciated and loved each other. Bucky and Sam have a relationship where they learn to accept, appreciate and love each other. You can call it a ‘bromance’ but it’s just two guys that count. with each other, “he concludes.