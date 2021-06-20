Anthony Mackie hated the idea of ​​being Captain America

Share

Actor Anthony Mackie has played Falcon in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe but from now on he will be Captain America.

At the end of Avengers: Endgame (2019), an aged Steve Rogers / Captain America (Chris Evans) gives his shield to Sam Wilson / Falcon (Anthony Mackie), even so the hero does not believe he is worthy and only agrees to be the new Captain America after the events of Falcon and the Winter Soldier. But the actor was not very amused that his character took that important turn.

“We never talked about it when the tone of the show came up. It was more about the continuation of what was going to happen to the shield, if it was going to be Bucky or if it was going to be Sam, because in the end, Sam didn’t accept the shield. He told Steve: It feels like this is someone else’s, it feels like it’s yours. So at no point was I excited or anxious about the idea of ​​becoming Captain America. ” Anthony Mackie commented.

So Kevin Feige and Nate Moore told me: We’re not sure what’s going on, so the show will be more about the idea or archetype of Captain America, not about you becoming Captain America. So I was really confused when leaving the meeting. But I wasn’t excited either. I hated the idea. I thought it was going to be a terrible idea. “

The future of the character will be very important.

Now what Anthony Mackie has already been established as the new Captain America from Marvel studios must honor the shield. That is why we will see it in several movies and series acquiring more and more prominence. Although not confirmed yet, he will supposedly participate in Black Panther: Wakanada Forever (2022) and the program Secret invasion. They will also Captain america 4, where it will be the absolute protagonist.

Nor should we rule out that Anthony Mackie Y Sebastian Stan star in a second season of Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

All the films in which he has participated Anthony Mackie from Marvel studios can be seen in Disney Plus by following this link.

