Anthony Mackie harshly criticized on social media

The star of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Anthony Mackie, has come under fire for his response to a question about a possible romance between his character, Sam Wilson, and Bucky Barnes.

Longtime fans have speculated a possible love affair between Steve Rogers and Bucky in both the comics and movies, but with Steve out of the equation at MCU, all eyes have turned to the relationship that Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) keep on Falcon and the Winter Soldier, hinting that they might become more than just close friends. This theory gained traction when Bucky apparently referenced a gay dating app in the first episode, but the series has never given us any reason to believe that the couple intended to embark on a romantic relationship, which could rather be comparable. to that of any series or film of two fellow policemen, like Tango and Cash, or Martin Riggs and Roger Murtaugh in Lethal Weapon.

Still, it is a perspective that draws attention, which is why the media tend to treat it as a “rumor” and ask about it in interviews even though they already know what the answer will be. Such was the case when Variety spoke to Anthony Mackie about the Disney + series and the “interpretation that Sam and Bucky are sexually or romantically attracted.”

“There are so many twisted and complicated things. There are so many things that people cling to with their own devices to make themselves relevant and rational, ”the actor responded. “The idea of ​​two boys being friends and loving each other in 2021 is a problem due to the exploitation of homosexuality. It used to be that guys could be friends, we could hang out, and it was great. You always met your friends at the bar, you know? “.

“You can’t do that anymore, because something as pure and beautiful as homosexuality has been exploited by people who are trying to rationalize,” he continued. “So something that has always been very important to me is showing a sensitive male figure. There is nothing more masculine than being a superhero and flying and hitting people. But there is nothing more sensitive than having emotional conversations and a like-minded friendship with someone you care and love.

Mackie’s comments have been interpreted in different ways, but many seem to feel that he is rejecting the notion that Sam and Bucky could be gay, and the line of “exploitation of homosexuality” has outraged some quarters. However, Variety has also come under fire for framing its response in a certain way in the transcript. It is clear that today it seems that there can be no best friends; be it boy and girl, girl and girl or boy and boy if there is no love interest around which seems amazing nowadays What is your opinion?

You can listen to the interview below and draw your own conclusions: