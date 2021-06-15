Anthony Mackie could play Captain America “between 6 and 8 years”

When does a superhero retire? Robert Downey Jr. has played Tony Stark for 11 years, between 2008 and 2019, from ‘Iron Man’ to ‘Avengers: Endgame’. Between ‘The First Avenger’ and the last of ‘Avengers’, Chris Evans has been Steve Rogers for 8 years. And although Natasha Romanoff has died, Scarlett Johansson has yet to release ‘Black Widow’ and we will have seen her dishing badly for a whole decade, since ‘Iron Man 2’. Anthony Mackie has just inherited Captain America’s shield, he did it in ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, and is expected to continue giving life to the hero for a few more years, in the new phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but how long? Well, between 6 and 8 years according to him.

During an interview with Variety, the actor said that “I definitely don’t want to be a 55-year-old Captain America, so I have 6 or 8 good years left,” which leaves a lot of room for the company for the various movies, series, video games and others that you have in mind. Mackie also spoke about the end of the series and how it served to cement the new face associated with the suit in the imagination of the fans: “[el monólogo del episodio final] it’s the moment you become Captain America, so what will your Captain America stand for? Because he was a soldier, he was a soldier’s caretaker, a counselor, he’s not the type to fight his way through trouble. His humanitarian side was something that for me is his superpower, his ability to empathize and sympathize with those around him is his superpower. That monologue was about him showing that if one of us is mistreated, we are all to blame. And that’s the general theme of the new Captain America. No Black Cap, or Cap for the people, it’s Captain America for everyone. “

The impact of representation

During the same interview, Mackie also spoke about the impact that black superheroes have on young people and the importance of representation: “A friend of mine is a teacher in Homestead, Florida, and she works with children with special needs” and explains that, One day, the teacher found one of her students doing pull-ups on the bars. “She asked him,” What are you doing? You’re going to hurt yourself. “And the boy says,” Well, Captain America looks like me now, so I need to get in shape, in case he needs my help. ” And I thought that was the best. […] For this kid to watch a six-hour series and have enough strength to think that he needs to be prepared and ready, that made all the work we had to do worth it. “