Anthony Mackie could be training for his next Marvel project

The Serie “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” has opened a new future for the character Sam wilson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now is the new captain america and we can expect to see him in several future projects, be they movies or series. We know that a fourth Captain America movie is on the way, which is expected to be starring Anthony Mackie, although they have not yet given dates. Everything is in the initial stages, they are beginning to develop it and there is not even an official announcement of the film by Marvel, so we have to wait.

However, in a new interview, Mackie has dropped that He could have already started his usual training for the Marvel movies, which could predict that in a matter of a few months, it could start again with the filming of a series or film of the UCM.

In an interview with Trevor Noah from The Daily Show, they’ve been talking about getting in shape for Marvel movies. In it, he reveals that it takes about four months to get in shape for a role and ends up confirming that he is already in preparation for his next project after a few months of relaxation.

It takes you four months. Like right now, I’m at the end of the first month of the four-month process to go back from being a fat Mackie to a movie Mackie.

It is true that Mackie makes no direct allusion to Marvel, but the way the talk is produced suggests that it refers to a Marvel Studios project that could start shooting in the next three or four months. There is also the possibility that you will join one midway. It is unlikely that he will undergo extensive training for four months just to have a cameo. So it seems likely that you have an important role that also requires some physical activity. Now, what project could that be? Captain America 4? Any series?

In spite of everything, it is not necessary to affirm categorically either, and it is also possible that he is talking about any other project for which he also requires being in adequate physical shape.