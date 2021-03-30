Anthony Mackie believes that no one else should play Black Panther after Chadwick Boseman

A few days ago Chris Evans said that he believes that no one else should play Iron Man after Robert Downey Jr .:

[Intentar interpretar ese papel] it would be doomed. I don’t think there is anything anyone on this planet could do that will improve what they already did. Downey. Do you know what I mean? I do not consider it to be a role that can become like James Bond, Superman or Batman. It is not a role that other people should attempt. He is Iron Man and that is the end of that matter

The last time we saw that character was in Avengers: Endgame – 95%. In that movie several characters from the MCU appeared for the last time. The aforementioned Iron Man and also the original Captain America, Steve Rogers. Unfortunately at that time no one imagined that it would also be the last time we would see Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther. In the movie the character survived and was primed to be the central figure in the Black Panther sequel – 90%. What we didn’t know at the time is that the actor had colon cancer. As The Hollywood Reporter reported, only his family was aware of it and a few other people:

Only a handful of people outside of his family knew that Boseman he was ill with varying degrees of knowledge about the severity of the actor’s condition.

He lost his life on August 28, 2020. This is what makes his situation different from Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans. There are people who still hope that they will reprise their character one day or simply that in the distant future, perhaps in another incarnation of the MCU, other actors will play Tony Stark and Steve Rogers, respectively. This is not the case with Chadwick boseman, for obvious reasons. We already know that we will not see it again in the movies or even recreated digitally. Victoria Alonso, Marvel’s executive vice president of production, had already confirmed this:

No. There is only one Chadwick, and he is not with us. Our king, unfortunately, has died in real life, not just in fiction, and we are taking a little time to see how we return to history and what we do to honor this chapter of what has happened to us that was so unexpected, so painful, so terrible, really. Because Chadwick was not only a marvel of being human every day that we spent together the five years we spent together, but it also seems to me that as a character what he did elevated us as a company, and has left his moment in history.

In an interview for the YouTube channel of Jemele hill, Anthony Mackie has revealed that he believes that no one else should play T’Challa … not even himself:

You cannot replace it. I mean, he played the role in a way that it will never be done again. I would hate for an actor to pick up the baton that he left behind. There is no doubt that he was a dynamic figure and a great actor. Just looking at the reactions there were to Black Panther, there is no one who could bring the same thanks to that role as he did. So I wouldn’t want to see Anthony Mackie as Black Panther. That would be horrible.

Luckily for MackieThat’s not going to happen in the near future as Kevin Feige indicated in December of last year. Due to the same reasons mentioned by the actor who plays Falcon. In the words of the head of Marvel Studios:

[la interpretación del difunto actor] is iconic and transcends any version of the character in any other medium from Marvel’s past. It is for that reason that we are not going to look for another actor for the character. However, to honor the legacy that Chad helped us build, we want to continue exploring the world of Wakanda and all of its rich and varied characters that were introduced in the first film.

