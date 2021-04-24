Anthony Mackie and his fans celebrated who is Captain America and showed their excitement for Captain America 4

The question that was present from the beginning of Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97% was: Which of the two was going to become the new Captain America? The fact that Steve Rogers had entrusted his shield to Sam Wilson made one think that he would be the new Captain. The point is that in the comics both come to have this title, of course at different times. That created a certain ambiguity on the matter.

When the first chapter appeared and we saw him deliver the shield and John Walker appear, things got more complicated for Sam, but as the series progressed it became obvious that everything was aimed at making him the new patriotic hero. By the fifth chapter it was almost a fact and in the last there was no doubt.

We have a new black Captain America. This is very important for people who feel represented by seeing that this hero is now a person of the same skin color. It is the first time that we have a Captain America of color on television and it will be the first time that we will have one in the cinema. It is very likely that, since Sam Wilson became Captain America in the comics, there were fans who were waiting for this moment to happen in the MCU. Fortunately his dreams came true.

Without a doubt, the first to celebrate this was Anthony Mackie himself, who did not hesitate to tweet something about his new title and thank his fans in the following way:

What a Friday this has been! … Thanks to everyone who saw Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Sam Wilson is Captain America

What a Friday it has been … thank you to everyone who’s seen The Falcon and The Winter Soldier! #SamWilsonIsCaptainAmerica #FalconAndWinterSoldierFinale pic.twitter.com/wzSKZFnRUX – Anthony Mackie (@AnthonyMackie) April 24, 2021

Fans couldn’t help but show all their pride for this accomplished in the MCU representation. Many fans were truly excited to have this new Captain America.

Here are the best tweets:

Our captain america

Our Captain America ❤🤍💙 pic.twitter.com/zPImVnbFVx – Jaylen Mark (@ JaylenMark3) April 24, 2021

Anthony, I have been a huge fan of yours since you appeared as Falcon and I am very happy and excited that I am now the Cap! Oh, captain, my captain!

Anthony, I have been a big fan since you showed up as Falcon and I feel so happy and excited for you to be Cap! Oh captain, my captain !! #SamWilsonIsCaptainAmerica – Leah (@Godsgirljune) April 24, 2021

Like a black woman, like a black person, it moves me to see someone admitting that they are black and proud of being black and occupying a position of power and wanting generates change. I don’t know how to explain why I am so proud. I am happy and I appreciate it. Thanks, Anthony Mackie.

As a black woman, as a black person, to see someone being admittedly black and proud and to occupy a place of power and to want to evoke change moves me. I don’t know how to explain why I’m not so proud, I’m happy and thank you. Thanks Anthony Mackie 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜 – яσccα✧ *。 (@mocaisis) April 24, 2021

I love you so much! I’m so proud of you and can’t wait to see what the future brings. Cut the check

I LOVE YOU SO MUCH !! i’m so proud of you and i can’t wait to see what the future has in store ❤️ CUT THE CHECK pic.twitter.com/PGzECFWst9 – ana tfatws spoilers (@rdjcoldplay) April 24, 2021

The growth you showed as Sam in just six episodes was incredible. Thank you for putting so much heart and soul into the character and making him a true icon.

the growth you presented as sam in a mere six episode was incredible. thank you for putting so much heart + soul into this character + making him a true icon! 😭 – guardaians of the galaxy. (@daikou) April 24, 2021

You did the damn thing, king! I am so proud of your performance in this amazing series and I can’t wait to see how you handle the role of Cap.

YOU DID THE DAMN THING, KING !! so so proud of your performance in this incredible series and can’t wait to see how you body the role of Cap 🥺🥺💖💕 pic.twitter.com/aXUKA7uklX – 𓂀 𝙧𝙚𝙞𝙣𝙖ᵇˡᵐ 𓂀 (@KawaiiReinacita) April 24, 2021

I look forward to following you wherever you take me, Cap.

Looking forward to following wherever you lead, Cap pic.twitter.com/OqCZaaNLk6 – FANGIRL FORUM (@FangirlForumPod) April 24, 2021

Besides this. Fans also celebrated the announcement of Captain america 4 and the fact that this time Sam Wilson is the protagonist.

Captain America 4 is being made

CAPTAIN AMERICA 4 IS IN THE WORKS pic.twitter.com/B77IiVMtiW – MCU Perfect Clips & GIFs 🎥 (@MCUPerfectClips) April 23, 2021

Come on, Captain America 4!

CAPTAIN AMERICA 4 LETS GOOOOO pic.twitter.com/LxKpAL89Ua – Liam (@ x6x_batman_no6) April 23, 2021

Marvel gave the green light to Captain America 4. Sam Wilson is going to be the protagonist of his film. Sam and Bucky are going to be back.

MARVEL GREENLIT CAPTAIN AMERICA 4, SAM WILSON IS LEADING HIS MOVIE, SAM AND BUCKY COMING BACK pic.twitter.com/vmYUbNcWS5 – zach (@civiiswar) April 23, 2021

See the protagonist of Captain America 4. I know. That’s how it is.

look at the main character of captain america 4 I KNOW THATS RIGHT pic.twitter.com/ZrKJMZVO7G – bucky / salem! CAP! SAM MOVIE (@milfography) April 23, 2021

Captain America 4 Announced! Go! Sam Wilson, Bucky Barnes, Isaiah Bradley, Eli Bradley, Sarah Wilson and the whole gang! Give it all to me! Now!

Captain America 4 film ANNOUNCED! LET’S GO! Sam Wilson, Bucky Barnes, Isaiah Bradley, Eli Bradley, Sarah Wilson, and the whole gang! Give me it all! NOW! pic.twitter.com/cWOzoO6ASN – Jason (Gay Falcon and Winter Soldier stan) (@EscaflowneClown) April 23, 2021

Sam Wilson is going to have his own movie! Captain America 4 has been confirmed with showrunner Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Come on!

SAM WILSON IS GETTING A FILM! CAPTAIN AMERICA 4 CONFIRMED with showrunner of #FalconAndTheWinterSoldier LET’S GOOOOOO !!!! (via THR) pic.twitter.com/kciO3vCt6C – BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) April 23, 2021

Now we can only wait for more information to be revealed about the new film that will star Anthony Mackie. It has really been good for him. He went from thinking he would be fired to now being the new Captain America. These have been very good times for this actor.

