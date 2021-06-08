Anthony Joshua meets Oleksandr Usyk in September

After the disappointment of not being able to organize the total unification of the heavyweight between Tyson fury Y Anthony Joshua for the obligations of the first to close the trilogy with Deontay Wilder, the pieces of the heavyweight domino are falling.

Anthony Joshua, holder of the IBF, WBA and WBO world titles, will face the official challenger of the latter body, the undefeated cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. A very attractive fight for the amateur as well, since the Ukrainian has been a great amateur fighter and the best cruiser of his time, although he has left some doubts in his beginnings within the heavyweight (due to his size, not his quality) . The fight is in the final details of a negotiation that is already in the extension of the WBO, and the teams will make the fight official in the coming days.

The Tottenham Hotspur football field, in London, would be the venue chosen for the fight in the month of September, with a capacity for more than 60,000 spectators. Usyk beat Derek Chisora ​​on points last October, with some initial troubles given the Briton’s drive, while Joshua beat Kubrat Pulev in December before the limit.

Should Joshua beat Usyk and Fury beat Wilder, it is hoped that both could sign the bouts agreed between them without major obstacles and determine who is the best heavyweight of this generation.