Anthony Joshua exploded against Tyson Fury

After it was learned that the heavyweight title unification fight will not take place, Anthony Joshua, exploded against his compatriot, Tyson Fury, to the point of calling it a boxing fraud.

Anthony Joshua finally ruled on the cancellation of his fight with Tyson Fury, this because the champion of the WBC, has to do revenge with Deontay Wilder.

About Joshua called fraud Fury, with this, he showed his dissatisfaction with what had happened in recent days.

“Tyson Fury, The world now knows what a fraud you are You disappointed boxing. You lied to the fans, you cheated on them. You used my name to promote yourself, not to fight. Please bring in a champion who can handle your affairs properly“.

Eddie hearn mentioned that in case Fury I can’t fight against Joshua, Oleksandr Usyk, it would be the one facing the WBO, WBA and IBF heavyweight champion.

