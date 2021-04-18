Anthony Joshua claims that Tyson Fury “is not going to be able to refuse the offer that was sent to him”

The boxing world is looking forward to this match between the two heavyweight champions, Anthony Joshua (24-1, 22 KOs) on the one hand and Tyson Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) on the other. But the speculations of both sides and the money that is still being negotiated, make everyone’s anxiety reach the limits.

However, today Joshua told Jonathan Ross on ITV in a note that he signed his part of the deal and with his team they sent an offer to ‘Gipsy King’: “We’ve sent Tyson a great offer, I’m sure he’s not going to turn it down. He wants the fight without a doubt the same as me “.

“It is the fight that everyone wants, I can take out my crystal ball and tell everyone that the fight will take place this year 100%”, he assured.

For the first time in the history of the category, the four titles will be unified in one match. Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) is the current World Boxing Council (WBC) world champion and Joshua (24-1, 22 KOs) is the holder of the International Boxing Federation (IBF) belts, World Boxing Association (WBA) and the World Boxing Organization (WBO)

The last time something similar was experienced in the heavyweight section was in 1999, when Lennox Lewis defeated Evander Holyfield by unanimous decision to win the WBC, WBA and IBF titles.