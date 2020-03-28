Retired after losing in UFC 210Anthony Johnson is ready to resume his career in the MMA. Former challenger to the semi-complete belt, the American revealed the reason that made him return to the sport and fight for a while longer.

In interview on Media Day Dominance MMAThe American spoke about which fight made him consider the decision to return to the octagon.

“DC and Stipe 2. That was probably the third or fourth fight I saw since I retired. When I said that I had closed doors to MMA, I had really stopped with that. At least mentally, I felt like I had stopped. They were the best of the time and showed a lot of skill and talent. Everyone probably saw a normal fight, but I saw skill, talent, time, changes. Everything was at a high level. That made me say, “I can still do that. So, I’ll give myself a chance, “ Johnson explained.

Johnson, became known worldwide in the MMA for his fights in the semi-complete division, therefore, he left open the division where he will return. According Anthonyhe can fight both in its division of origin and in full weights.

“I have 104, 106 kg out there. So I don’t mind fighting heavyweight or just being heavy. I’m going to fight in the weight classes. It is all true. I feel good. I’m probably going to fight semi-full, but I’m not going to be heavy and fight full weights. Everyone in two weight divisions are very talented, so I am looking forward to the challenges that come. ”, concluded the fighter.

With great enthusiasm in his words, it is not known when Johnson could use the gloves again UFC. He is expected to return to the octagon this year.