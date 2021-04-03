Anthony Johnson predicts what would happen in Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou

Anthony Johnson | Image: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

At the same time that UFC tries to arm Jon Jones (26-1) vs. Francis Ngannou (16–3), Bellator will celebrate on April 16 Anthony Johnson (22–6) vs. Yoel Romero in Bellator 257. Perhaps by the time the second takes place in just over two weeks the first is officially confirmed. At the moment, we have to talk about one without being able to eliminate the hypothesis while another is a certainty. And now we bring the two together thanks to “Rumble.”

Anthony Johnson Predicts Jones vs. Ngannou

As she finalizes the preparations for her next fight, speaking with Helen Yee, Johnson had the following to say about Jones vs. Ngannou:

I think Jon has a lot of weapons. Everyone is obsessed with knockouts and I get it but that’s not all. You can be a knockout artist and take a beating. ‘DC’ (Daniel Cormier) is not a knockout artist but he beat me. You don’t have to knock out everyone to be cool. I think Jon has all the tools to beat Francis.

I won’t say he will finish it but he can beat it. Although it can also be a short night for Jon if he gets hit. People say they’ve never tasted Jon Jones’s jaw but he’s faced the best. The thing is, he has always made it look easy thanks to his skills.. I would love for people to stop discrediting him.

Jon Jones | Image: Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC