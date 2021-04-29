Anthony Johnson on fighting Yoel Romero at Bellator 258: “He is the most dangerous opponent I already face”

The ex UFC, Anthony Johnson already had tough challenges in his career in the MMA. At 37, the fighter is close to his most complex commitment in the sport. According to the veteran, the fight against Yoel romero it will be your biggest challenge. Both will be the main fight of Bellator 258.

“By throwing some of my training partners, Yoel wins the title of toughest opponent. We can think about that for now: Romero is the most dangerous fighter that he already faces. “, he claimed “Rumble”, at the event’s press conference.

Near your debut in your new home, Johnson he does not want to belittle the Cuban. The American, who will participate in the organization’s light heavyweight tournament, said that he does not think about his next rivals since he needs to beat I the to stay in the tournament.

“I don’t think straight ahead. I’m focused on Romero. I can’t look down on him. I didn’t think of Corey, Bader, Nemkov. I only think of Yoel “ explained.

Besides a great opportunity to excel in Bellator, the combat against Rosemary will be the return of Johnson at MMA after three years out of the MMA. Veteran sees no action since 2017, when it was finished by Daniel cormier in the revenge between the two in UFC 210.

As well as Anthony, the Cuban also fought for the belt in his last fight. Rosemary finished its passage in UFC after the defeat in front Israel Adesanya on UFC 248, bout that was criticized for the lack of initiative between both fighters.