Anthony Hopkins to lead the cast of the independent film ‘Where Are You’

Deadline exclusively advances that Anthony Hopkins, nominated for his sixth Oscar nomination for his role in ‘The Father’, will lead the cast of the independent film‘Where Are You’, a drama whose cast includes actress and model Camille Rowe, Madeline Brewer, Angela Sarafyan, Mickey Sumner and Ray Nicholson.

The film is directed by Valentina De Amicis and Riccardo Spinottic from a script by Amicis, Spinotti, and Matt Handy. The film centers on a photographer who experiences an artistic decline and who begins to vent his rage against his girlfriend. When she cryptically disappears, he enters her subconscious, descending a spiral of mystery and madness in search of his girlfriend, as well as himself.

Marcella and Dante Spinotti will produce the film alongside Carte Blanche’s Kyle Stroud, Heather Kritzer and Rocco Bovo. Markus Bishop-Hilly and Stephanie Rennie will executive produce. The film, which will be offered at the different festivals, will also have the presence in its cast of Melora Walters, Brad Greenquist, Rita Taggart and the Georgian-American actor Irakli Kvirikadze.