Anthony is very proud of the ‘fight’ his son has undertaken

Expect the FIA ​​and F1 to organize some kind of tribute at the Austrian GP

Anthony Hamilton hopes that the FIA ​​and Formula 1 will pay tribute to the victims of the coronavirus at the opening event of the 2020 season, which will arrive on the first weekend of July on the occasion of the Austrian Grand Prix.

In that sense, Anthony speaks of kneeling, but not in support of the ‘Black Lives Matter’ campaign, but for all those who have suffered the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition, he believes that such a gesture should be a matter for the FIA ​​and F1, not for the drivers.

“It shouldn’t be a Lewis thing, it should be an F1 thing. I hope F1 will get down on its knees,” said Anthony Hamilton, in statements picked up by the GP Fans.

“It should be F1, the FIA, which says ‘in the first race, we are going to kneel down’, not in support of the ‘Black Lives Matter’ campaign, but of all the people who have suffered and are suffering from the Covid-19 , to thank the doctors, nurses and other key workers who have risked their lives on the front line. I don’t think kneeling is Lewis’s responsibility, it’s F1’s responsibility. ”

On the other hand, the father of the world champion of Oaxaca supports his son in the fight for the rights of black people, although his leadership does not surprise him, since he has always been a person who “gets out of the mold”.

“I think what Lewis is doing is impressive. He stands up on his own and is not afraid to stick his head out for something he believes in. I read his comments and it amazes me, they have strength. I am very proud of him.”

“I am not surprised that he comes from him because he always gets out of the mold. I think he is an iconic example for talking about the things he believes in. The surprise was that nobody else had done or said anything before him,” he added. .

“He will touch all of us because he watches over us and he knows that nobody has done anything. When he said that, I thought ‘he is quite right’. Nobody in the sport had done anything, so I am very proud that he acted,” said Anthony Hamilton to conclude.

